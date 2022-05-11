1 Team Reportedly Reached Out About Christian McCaffrey Trade

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has reportedly garnered interest from one of the AFC's top teams.

However, Carolina appears intent on holding onto the former All-Pro.

Per NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Buffalo Bills inquired about a CMC trade. But, they were told he isn't available.

One of the only things missing from Buffalo's offense is a reliable runner out of the backfield. And when healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best.

That said, after largely avoiding the injury bug to start his career, McCaffrey has only played 10 of a possible 33 games.

At just 25-years-old, it's hard to imagine that the former Pro Bowl RB is done. But, it's concerning when a back with McCaffrey's frame starts to miss time. Especially in back-to-back seasons.

If he can stay on the field, it's easy to see why the Panthers would like to hold onto him. McCaffrey is widely-regarded as one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL; and a pro's pro.

Given Carolina's quarterback situation, Matt Rhule likely wants to keep as many weapons as he can on the roster to try to keep the team afloat.