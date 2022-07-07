1 Team 'Seriously Considering' Signing Deandre Ayton

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 10: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images) Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could very well find himself out east if one NBA team has its way.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

The Indiana Pacers are seriously considering giving him an offer sheet. They're also interested in negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns for Ayton, potentially involving Myles Turner to be his replacement at center. But holding everything up is the Suns' negotiations for Kevin Durant. ... Ayton may have to move on and do his own deal.

Deandre Ayton was a huge piece to the Suns' 2020 Finals run and has steadily improved just about every year of his NBA career.

Phoenix selected Ayton first overall out of the University of Arizona back in 2018 and through four professional seasons he's posted career averages of 16.3 PPG to go with 10.5 rebounds and a block.

At just 23-years-old, there's certainly still room for his game to grow and he could be a very valuable piece to a franchise's frontcourt.