1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available

With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen.

According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue Durant if he becomes available. It's not clear for the moment whether the Nets will do such a thing.

"The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell (NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report)," Haynes wrote.

KD is currently sidelined with an injury. He's missed the last 12 games after playing 39 of the first 40.

Kevin Durant has had a turbulent time in Brooklyn to say the least. In his 3.5 seasons with the team he's been limited to just 129 games.

Worse still, his efforts to make a super team with Kyrie Irving and James Harden have been a disaster. He played in just 74 games with Kyrie and only 16 with both Kyrie and Harden.

The Brooklyn ship appears to be sinking and it would be hard to begrudge KD for wanting to get off before it sinks.

Then again, KD went to Brooklyn in an effort to secure his legacy and failing to get the job done would only further damage it.

Will KD be traded? If so, will it be before Thursday's deadline (probably unlikely) or this offseason?