1 Word Is Trending Ahead Of Bills vs. Browns Game

An interesting word is trending on Twitter ahead of this weekend's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Reports of possible "thundersnow" at Highmark Stadium has NFL fans in a combination of excitement and concern.

The weather forecast is calling for three-to-six feet of snow before game time on Sunday. The NFL is currently in discussions with both teams about the possibility of moving the contest to a neutral location.

"Thundersnow is amazing. I grew up west of Cleveland, we didn't get it there. Moved to Eastlake, wife worked in Chardon and we were in awe of it the first couple times it happened. Couldn't see even 10 feet in front of you," one fan wrote.

"What the hell is thundersnow?" another asked.

It's unclear if this weekend's contest will go on as planned in Orchard Park. Stay tuned for updates on a possible location change.