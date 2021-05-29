1 Word Used To Describe Falcons’ Asking Price For Julio Jones

All signs this offseason point to a major blockbuster trade involving superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. But, the current asking price for the two-time All Pro could be scaring off potential suitors.

The Falcons’ request in exchange for Jones remains at a steep first-round pick and the full acquisition of the wideout’s $15.3 million guaranteed salary in 2021.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, teams in the know around the league have deemed this price “outlandish.”

Reports from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini earlier this week indicated that the Falcons have already discussed “several trade offers” for Julio. While the price is steep, a first-round pick has reportedly been thrown onto the table already as well.

It seems as though someone will have to bite on the full price if they want to land Jones. Before this year’s draft, the New Orleans Saints reportedly offered a second-round pick and the full acquisition of the receiver’s 2021 salary. That deal was obviously denied.

Whether a deal goes through or not, it likely won’t happen for at least the next four days. Atlanta is reportedly waiting to make a deal post June 1 for salary cap reasons.

Battling through injuries in 2020, Julio logged 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

What team will look past the Falcons’ “outlandish” price to acquire Jones?