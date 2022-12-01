1 Word Used To Describe Brittney Griner's Prison Life

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

"Minefield."

That's how one reporter would describe what Brittney Griner's life is like in her new Russian penal colony.

Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year, but was only recently transferred from her pre-trial detention center into a full-time penal colony.

Life in Griner's new penal colony is expected to be extremely harsh.

“You’re going to have some exercises, and then it’s off to the sewing room,” Alex Raskin said on “Morning in America.”

He added: “The guards have complete control. There’s very little oversight,” he said. “And nighttime isn’t much better.”

The details of Griner's prison life should be sparking serious action from the U.S. government.

Hopefully, the United States will be able to work out a prisoner exchange with Russia at some point.

Until then, Griner will be forced to deal with the "minefield" that is Russia's prison system.