10 MLB Players Reportedly Unable To Make Team's Trip To Toronto

When the Kansas City Royals step on the field for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, several key players won't be there.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, 10 Royals players will not make the trip to Toronto. All 10 players are reportedly unvaccinated, a requirement for players to travel to and play in Canada.

"Ten players on the Kansas City Royals' 26-man roster will not make the trip to Toronto this week because they are unvaccinated, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "That includes the team’s lone All-Star and a top trade target, outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Multiple regulars among those missing."

Passas listed the players who will not see the field this week:

OF Andrew Benintendi, IF/OF Whit Merrifield, C M.J. Melendez, DH Hunter Dozier, SP Brad Keller, SP Brady Singer, CF Michael A. Taylor, OF Kyle Isbel, RP Dylan Coleman and C Cam Gallagher.

The Royals sit 18 games under .500 and aren't exactly competing for a playoff spot right now, so the series means little at this point. However, several of the players that won't be playing this weekend are top trade targets.

Could this impact their trade value?