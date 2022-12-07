10th Nebraska Player Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are taking a serious hit in this year's transfer portal.

On Wednesday, the program's 10th scholarship player announced his decision to test the transfer waters.

Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler is the most recent name to announce his decision. In his third season with the Huskers, Butler played in every game and logged nine tackles.

Butler joined Scott Frost's program as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. He has three more seasons of collegiate eligibility after a 2020 COVID-19 year and a redshirt season in 2021.

Butler joins defensive linemen Mosai Newsom, Marquis Black, wide receivers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, Decoldest Crawford, Kamonte Grimes, offensive linemen Brant Banks, Alex Conn, Jailen Weaver, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and safety Jaeden Gould in the transfer portal.

The Cornhuskers are coming off another disappointing season and will begin their 2023 campaign under newly-hired head coach Matt Rhule.