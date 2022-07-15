15 College Football Teams Can 'Actually' Win 2022-23 National Championship: Fans React

Over 100 FBS teams will vie for the college football national championship in 2022. But in reality, that field will be reduced to only a few within about a month of the season starting. So which teams can ACTUALLY win the 2022-23 national championship?

This week Bud Elliott of 247Sports outlined the metric he believes is key to winning a national title. He called it the "Blue-Chip Ratio" and listed off 15 teams that have a realistic shot at winning the national title based on the metric.

Elliott's list consists of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (FL) and Auburn.

With the exception of Pittsburgh fans, most fanbases recognized that it's probably the definitive list of teams that have a shot at winning. It may even be much smaller:

In the College Football Playoff era, only five different schools have won the national title - and all of them made the top eight in this metric.

That might bode well for teams like Oklahoma and Notre Dame, who have yet to win a game in the tournament. It also bodes well for Texas A&M, Texas and Florida, who have yet to qualify at all.

It's hard to imagine the teams at the top of this list not making the College Football Playoff at all.

Will any teams outside of this top 15 win the national championship this season?