15-Year Major League Baseball Veteran Announces Retirement

Adrian Gonzalez, a 15-year Major League Baseball veteran, has hit his last baseball and taken his final grounder.

Gonzalez, 39, announced his retirement from baseball on Saturday. He took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“I am officially announcing my retirement today,” González wrote on Instagram. “I got to play in MLB for 15 years plus the minor leagues, Mexican summer and winter league. The Caribbean Series, the World Baseball Classic, and the Olympic games. What a blessing.”

“… Baseball thank you for all you gave me. Great teammates, coaches, memories, and most importantly friends for life. … Baseball has been in my [DNA] since I was born and it will always be a part of who I am. With this I say goodbye to my baseball playing career.”

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrián González OLY (@adrian_eltitan)

Adrian Gonzalez last played in MLB in 2018 when he was with the New York Mets. He’s since spent time with the Guadalajara Mariachis of the Mexican League and played for Team Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gonzalez began his baseball career in 2000. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the (previously) Florida Marlins. Four years later, he made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers. He finished with a .287 batting average, 317 home runs and 1,202 RBIs.

We wish Adrian all the best in this next chapter of his life. His baseball career was nothing short of memorable.