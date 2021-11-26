The Spun

There Are 16 College Football Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Joe Tryon getting after the quarterback.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Anthony Gordon #18 of the Washington State Cougars is sacked by Joe Tryon #9 of the Washington Huskies in the third quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Just as it does every year, Thanksgiving weekend is set to deliver a great couple days of college football action — including a full slate of Friday games.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, 16 exciting games will grace television sets across the country.

With some big-time rivalry matchups, 32 teams (including six top-25 squads) will suit up for some post-Thanksgiving Day action.

Here’s a look at the full Friday schedule:

  • Boise State at No. 21 San Diego State — 12 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • Kansas State at Texas — 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — 12 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
  • Ohio at Bowling Green — 12 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
  • Utah State at New Mexico — 1 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska — 1:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • UTEP at UAB — 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
  • No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • South Florida at UCF — 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
  • UNLV at Air Force — 3:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
  • Colorado at No. 19 Utah — 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • TCU at Iowa State — 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • North Carolina at No. 20 NC State — 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Washington State at Washington — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Enjoy today’s slate of games as we prepare for yet another big day of college football on Saturday.

