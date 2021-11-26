There Are 16 College Football Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Just as it does every year, Thanksgiving weekend is set to deliver a great couple days of college football action — including a full slate of Friday games.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, 16 exciting games will grace television sets across the country.

With some big-time rivalry matchups, 32 teams (including six top-25 squads) will suit up for some post-Thanksgiving Day action.

Here’s a look at the full Friday schedule:

Boise State at No. 21 San Diego State — 12 p.m. ET (CBS)

Kansas State at Texas — 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — 12 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Ohio at Bowling Green — 12 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Utah State at New Mexico — 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska — 1:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

UTEP at UAB — 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

South Florida at UCF — 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

UNLV at Air Force — 3:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Colorado at No. 19 Utah — 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

TCU at Iowa State — 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

North Carolina at No. 20 NC State — 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington State at Washington — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Enjoy today’s slate of games as we prepare for yet another big day of college football on Saturday.