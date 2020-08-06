1st Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Opts Out Of 2020 Season

With the deadline for NFL players to opt out of the upcoming season just a few hours away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just found out that offensive tackle Brad Seaton will not play this year.

Tampa Bay didn’t have any players opt out of the season prior to this Thursday. It’s unfortunate that Seaton will not suit up this year, but it shouldn’t affect Bruce Arians’ starting lineup.

Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs are set to be the team’s starting offensive tackles. Seaton would have provided depth behind Smith, but he’ll opt out since he falls under the high-risk category for COVID-19.

“After many sleepless nights I have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season,” Seaton said. “This has been the toughest decision I have ever had to make as I have put my entire life into football and the opportunity to prove my ability to the front office, coaches, and players. While I love the sport and know I will miss all aspects of being a part of this year’s team, I ultimately decided to put the health and safety of my family first.”

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the full statement from Seaton on Twitter.

#Bucs tackle Brad Seaton is opting out of the 2020 season. He qualifies for the higher-risk stipend. His statement: pic.twitter.com/xUmS5qX5TR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

Seaton qualifies for the high-risk NFL stipend, which will pay him $350,000 this year.

It’ll be interesting to see if any other members of the Buccaneers opt out before the deadline.