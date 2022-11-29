2 Bears Starters Are Likely Out For The Season

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two starters on the Chicago Bears are likely going to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday and with where the Bears are record-wise (3-9), it would make little sense for them to return.

Mooney injured his left ankle against the New York Jets on Sunday and it sounds like he's going to undergo surgery on it.

This is unfortunate because he's been great for the Bears thus far. In 12 games, he's compiled 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Jackson, he also got hurt during Sunday's loss to the Jets. In 12 games, he's compiled 80 total tackles (59 solo), two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and six passes defended.

Next up for the Bears is a date with the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 4. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.