2 Big Names Are Linked To Phoenix Suns Sale

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 17: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game Five of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 17, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are now officially up for sale.

After an NBA investigation revealed a pattern of racist and misogynist behavior from Robert Sarver, the franchise owner announced his decision to sell the NBA team.

Sarver gets to control the process and decide who he sells the team to. So who is set to take over in Phoenix?

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, both Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos and former Disney CEO Bob Iger have been linked to the possible sale of the team.

Shelburne expects an "outside owner" to take over in Phoenix. She said the process is expected to take at least a couple months.

Forbes recently estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion, per ESPN. Sarver purchased both the Sun and WNBA Mercury for $400 million in 2004. Bezos has an estimated net worth of $148.1 billion.

Ex-Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Washington Wizards minority owner Laurene Jobs have also been mentioned as potential buyers.