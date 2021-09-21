2 Big Ten Football Players Suspended For Paintball Incident

Two Big Ten football players have been suspended for what their head coach is calling a paintball gun incident.

Rutgers starting cornerback Max Melton, an NFL prospect, and backup cornerback Chris Long have been suspended by head coach Greg Schiano.

Melton and Long were reportedly taken into custody on campus this week. They were reportedly arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, according to NJ Advance Media. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night.

Schiano released a statement on the decision.

“I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paintball gun,” Schiano said. “Both players have been suspended immediately.”

247Sports had more on the football situation:

If they are out, it would be a bit of a hit for the Rutgers defense entering Saturday at Michigan. Melton is Rutgers’ leader in pass deflections (four) and interceptions (two), while also returning one of his interceptions for a touchdown. Long has not recorded any statistics yet on the season.

Rutgers is set to play No. 19 Michigan on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.