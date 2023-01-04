2 Big Ten Football Stars Named 2023 Heisman Favorites

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The future of the Big Ten is in good hands.

During the most recent episode of The Number One College Football Show, R.J. Young named his top 4 Heisman Trophy candidates for the 2023 season.

Young's list featured Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCarthy won the starting QB job over incumbent starter Cade McNamara early in the 2022 season. He continued to improve as he led the Wolverines to an undefeated regular-season record and a Big Ten Championship title. The second-year signal caller finished his year with 2,719 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a finalist for this year's Biletnikoff Award. The sophomore wide receiver was dominant in his second year with the Buckeyes, reeling in 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both of these players suffered losses in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but each have bright futures ahead.

Young has quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams ahead of these two Big Ten stars