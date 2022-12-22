2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears.

During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham.

The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement.

The Bills' full injury report will be released later today.

Morse suffered a concussion during last week's Saturday night win over the Miami Dolphins. The eighth-year offensive lineman had started 12 games for Buffalo this year en route to his first Pro-Bowl selection.

Basham, a second-year pro, also suffered his calf injury during this past weekend's thriller over the Dolphins.

With last weekend's win, the 11-3 Bills clinched an AFC East title. Despite these notable absences, the team will look to continue its success in Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup against the Bears.

Stay tuned for the Bills' final injury report.