2 Brands Reportedly Scrubbed Mentions Of Brett Favre

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just last week week, text messages sent to and from Brett Favre allege that he helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Generally when an athlete or celebrity is caught up in a controversy like this, it's not long before the brands they're representing drop them. While two of Favre's biggest endorsements are still backing him, there are two that have reportedly scrubbed most mentions of him.

Front Office Sports has the details:

Hallow: The Catholic prayer and meditation app founded in 2018 announced in August it had partnered with Favre. Favre’s picture still appeared on the site Wednesday afternoon, but a mention of the partnership in the text has been scrubbed from an August version of the same page saved by the Internet Archive. Messages left with two Hallow executives were not returned. Odyssey Health: Favre had been involved with the company’s nasal concussion product even before it acquired the technology from Prevacus — a startup that received about $2 million with the help of then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant that came from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Despite being the main spokesperson for the company’s concussion product that is undergoing trials, he is no longer listed on Odyssey Health’s sports advisory board. Messages left with the company were not returned.

Favre reportedly paid back the money he diverted, but has not paid back the interest, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear if there will be legal action against him.