There Are Reportedly 2 Candidates To Replace Urban Meyer

If this is a one-and-done job for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are reportedly eyeing two internal candidates to replace him.

On Saturday, NFL.com published a damning report on Meyer and his performance as the Jaguars head coach this season.

“Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season,” NFL.com reported on Saturday.

While it remains to be seen if this will indeed be Meyer’s final season in Jacksonville, there are reportedly two notable replacement candidates.

“Darrell Bevell, interim coach for Lions last year, in addition to Charlie Strong, are the prime in-house candidates if Jaguars move on from embattled coach Urban Meyer, per sources. Meyer’s relationships with staff and players are frayed beyond repair, sources say,” Aaron Wilson reported on Saturday.

NFL.com, meanwhile, reports that the Jaguars are not currently considering a change:

At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January.

We’ll see what happens, though.

Jacksonville and Tennessee are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.