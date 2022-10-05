2 Clemson Football Players Facing Troubling Allegations

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: A general view of a goal line marker during their game at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Two players on the Clemson football team have been accused of serious allegations following a car accident.

According to a report from Riley Morningstar of The Seneca Journal, Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis have been accused of racing each other in July 2021. The report said the race lead up to a crash that severely injured a U.S. Postal Service Carrier.

Morningstar reported that Davis was allegedly driving at 115 mph before the crash. "Lawsuit says mail carrier fractured her skull, spine, pelvis, ribs and clavicle," Morningstar said.

College football reporter Grace Raynor took to Twitter with a reaction to the troubling news.

"Just a horrendous day all around. It was also disappointing to hear Dabo Swinney say last year that Davis' discipline would be internal. He missed four games last season, but three of them were because of an ankle injury," she said.

While Clemson appears to have already punished the players for their actions, it's unclear if the latest news will cause Clemson to take further action.