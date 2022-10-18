2 College Athletes Seriously Injured In Grizzly Bear Attack

Brown bear (Ursus arctos beringianus) Bear walk on the Kurile Lake beach. Kamchatka peninsula. Russian Federation. Eurasia. (Photo by: Valerio Ferraro/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) REDA&CO/Getty Images

Over the weekend, two college wrestlers for Wyoming, Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry, were seriously injured by a grizzly bear.

The two college athletes were hunting in Cody, Wyoming. They encountered the bear at close range while they were in heavy cover.

Cummings had a scary description of the attack, saying, "I could hear when his teeth would hit my skull, I could feel when he’d bite down on my bones and they’d kind of crunch."

After breaking free from the bear's grasp, the two men called 911. They received immediate responses from Park County Search and Rescue and personnel from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

Both wrestlers underwent surgery to repair major lacerations to the body and face. Lowry suffered a broken arm, per multiple reports.

The authorities are investigating this attack. For now, it's being labeled a "sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear."

Lowry and Cummings consider themselves lucky to walk away from this attack.

We wish them all the best in their recovery process.