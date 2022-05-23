2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 27: Texas Longhorn fans cheer on their team against the Texas A&M Aggies with signs noting the Texas score against Oklahoma earlier in the season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium November 27, 2008 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022.

According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.

Speaking on Notre Dame fans, Freeman kept it brief:

Haven't won a national championship in over three decades but act like they're Alabama. In reality, the program is the Mike Dukakis of football. As someone that is 17% Irish (seriously) this pains me. Also, Rudy was offsides.

As for UT, they landed one spot ahead of the Irish.

Suffers from the same symptoms as Irish fans. They haven't won a football national title since the 1800s. At least that's how it seems.

In fairness, at least Notre Dame was largely successful in the Brian Kelly era. However, the same can't be said for the last decade or so of Texas football.

Somehow, the Dallas Cowboys escaped No. 1, unseated by a glamorous NBA franchise.

And no, it's not the Lakers.