2 College Football Programs Leading Transfer Rankings

Led by the recruiting prowess of head coaches Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin, USC and Ole Miss sit atop the transfer portal rankings before the 2022 college football season.

Soon after Riley left his former Oklahoma Sooners program to take his coaching talents to LA, the transfer portal talent began pouring in for the Trojans. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams immediately followed their coach to Southern California. Riley also brought in Oregon running back Travis Dye and linebackers Shane Lee (Alabama) and Eric Gentry (Arizona State).

All in all, the USC program is set to welcome 15 new transfer portal players, per 247Sports' rankings.

Kiffin's hands-on, player-first recruiting approach has also yielded one of the best transfer classes in the nation. The Rebels' biggest acquisition of the offseason came with the arrival of five-star quarterback Jaxson Dart -- a former USC Trojan. Kiffin also brought in seven four-star transfer talents (14 total transfers), including Auburn tight end J.J. Pegues and and USC tight end Michael Trigg.

Both Riley and Kiffin are outspoken about their ability to work the transfer portal.

“We've now — I hate to say — we've kind of become pros at it. We've done it enough," Riley said last month. "So we kind of have our routine, when a guy goes in, of exactly who's responsible for what, how it gets to each coach, how we evaluate not only the on the field but the off the field, the academics' situation, all that and then just trying to find guys that check all the boxes."

Kiffin and Ole Miss previously held the No. 1 spot before USC's surge. Kiffin, who earned the nickname "Portal King," joked that that title now belongs to Riley.

We'll see which of these programs can do more with their transfer talent this coming season.