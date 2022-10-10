2 College Football Teams Have Won Every Game By Double Digits

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Every program in the top-11 teams of the AP Top 25 is undefeated, but only two can say that they've beaten every opponent by double-digits.

And according to Pick Six Previews, those two teams are No. 2 Ohio State and Mike Gundy's No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Outside of the Buckeyes Week 1 win over Notre Dame, no school has come within 31 points of Ohio State. C.J. Stroud is hitting his Heisman stride and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka look unstoppable on the outside.

And that's without Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the lineup, who many believe is the best WR in college football.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State continues to win and put up big point totals. Scoring: 58, 34, 63, 36 and 41 over the team's first five games.

Up next is a big game vs. No. 13 TCU that will go a long way in seeing how high the Cowboys can climb in the CFB rankings.