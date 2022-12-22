2 Cowboys Stars Are Questionable For Saturday's Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked by the Dallas Cowboys defense including Micah Parsons #11, Osa Odighizuwa #97, and Jaylon Smith #9 in the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Christmas Eve, two of the top NFC teams will face off as the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, for the second time this season, one of those teams will be without their starting quarterback. In their first matchup this season it was Dak Prescott that was on the sideline.

This time around, it will be Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Fortunately for the Eagles, however, there are question marks surrounding two of the defensive stars for Dallas.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons has been battling an illness for the majority of the week. Corner Trevon Diggs is also battling an illness and did not practice for the team on Thursday.

Both players are listed as questionable, per an injury report released by Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.

Losing both Parsons and Diggs would be a massive blow to the Cowboys defense.

Dallas and Philadelphia kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.