If Julio Jones does get traded out of Atlanta, the betting odds suggest that there are two clear favorites for his destination.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has spent his entire career – so far, anyway – with the Falcons. However, that could change ahead of the 2021 regular season.
Jones is rumored to have interest in a trade away from Atlanta. The Falcons have reportedly been discussing potential trades.
During an episode of NBC Sports’ Boston Sports Tonight, Michael Holley reported that Jones would like to play with one particular quarterback.
“You know who he [Jones] really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today and I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said. “That’s the other thing: He thinks Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”
The Patriots are not listed among the favorites to land Jones, though. The two favorites, outside of the Falcons, are the Colts and the Chargers. Both Indianapolis and Los Angeles have the same odds to land Jones. Here are the full odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Atlanta Falcons -150
Indianapolis Colts +500
Los Angeles Chargers +500
Baltimore Ravens +700
New England Patriots +700
San Francisco 49ers +800
Tennessee Titans +800
Green Bay Packers +1000
New Orleans Saints +2500
The Patriots are not too far behind at +700, though.
Where do you see Jones playing in 2021?