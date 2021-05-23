If Julio Jones does get traded out of Atlanta, the betting odds suggest that there are two clear favorites for his destination.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has spent his entire career – so far, anyway – with the Falcons. However, that could change ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Jones is rumored to have interest in a trade away from Atlanta. The Falcons have reportedly been discussing potential trades.

During an episode of NBC Sports’ Boston Sports Tonight, Michael Holley reported that Jones would like to play with one particular quarterback.

“You know who he [Jones] really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today and I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said. “That’s the other thing: He thinks Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”

The Patriots are not listed among the favorites to land Jones, though. The two favorites, outside of the Falcons, are the Colts and the Chargers. Both Indianapolis and Los Angeles have the same odds to land Jones. Here are the full odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Falcons -150

Indianapolis Colts +500

Los Angeles Chargers +500

Baltimore Ravens +700

New England Patriots +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Tennessee Titans +800

Green Bay Packers +1000

New Orleans Saints +2500

The Patriots are not too far behind at +700, though.

Where do you see Jones playing in 2021?