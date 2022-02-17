2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week.

Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter.

Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting job, but ultimately left the program, finishing their football careers elsewhere.

On Tuesday night, the conflict started.

This seems like ages ago. pic.twitter.com/9qCGHM5Lo7 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) February 16, 2022

From there, Cornwell criticized Barnett’s ability, saying he never really had any talent. Barnett was quick to fire back.

“Coach, David Cornwell and Blake Barnett are fighting on twitter.” pic.twitter.com/U13Q7WuCSj — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) February 16, 2022

Several of the tweets have since been deleted, though Cornwell was very critical of Barnett, while the latter quarterback made some strong accusations.

From breaking into my dorm and trashing my room (multiple times) to trashing me on social media. Glad to see you’ve become more secure in yourself. Hope all is well with you too davey https://t.co/PlAyVocmRa — B² (@Blake8Barnett) February 16, 2022

Business is boomin huh? Glad to see you’ve stepped up from selling fake Yeezys to teammates. Once again, have a good one, leave me alone. https://t.co/Qn7hyNP00i — B² (@Blake8Barnett) February 16, 2022

Barnett, meanwhile, had enough.

“Seriously people, I have no more intentions of going back and forth on twitter. I’ve retained relationships with former teammates and coaches for a reason. No desire to throw stones over social,” he tweeted.

Social media beefs are never good for anyone involved, though they can be entertaining, especially in the thick of the college football offseason.