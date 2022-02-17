The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

former alabama quarterback blake barnett drops back for a passTUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 18: Blake Barnett #6 of the Crimson team drops back to pass against the White team during the University of Alabama A Day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week.

Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter.

Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting job, but ultimately left the program, finishing their football careers elsewhere.

On Tuesday night, the conflict started.

From there, Cornwell criticized Barnett’s ability, saying he never really had any talent. Barnett was quick to fire back.

Several of the tweets have since been deleted, though Cornwell was very critical of Barnett, while the latter quarterback made some strong accusations.

Barnett, meanwhile, had enough.

“Seriously people, I have no more intentions of going back and forth on twitter. I’ve retained relationships with former teammates and coaches for a reason. No desire to throw stones over social,” he tweeted.

Social media beefs are never good for anyone involved, though they can be entertaining, especially in the thick of the college football offseason.

