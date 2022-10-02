2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 07: A New York Jets helmet at NY Jets Practice Facility on August 7, 2011 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away.

ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60.

Powell was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft and a Hall of Fame career at USC. Within a few years, he established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in football, making five straight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections between 1979 and 1983.

Powell finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final two NFL seasons before retiring in 1987. He is one of only four players in New York Jets history to earn First-Team All-Pro honors three times or more.

Jim Sweeney was a second round pick by the Jets in the 1984 NFL Draft and played guard for his first two NFL seasons. He became the team's left tackle in 1986, serving in the role for two years before being moved once again - this time to center.

Sweeney would play his next seven NFL seasons at center for the Jets, not missing a single start. He played the entire 1995 season at center for the Seattle Seahawks and his final four seasons at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sweeney went into coaching after he retired, coaching offensive line at the college and high school level. He most recently served as offensive line coach for the Albany Great Danes in FCS.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of both Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney.