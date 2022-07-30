Two teams have reportedly emerged as "frontrunners" to land Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto ahead of this week's trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are at the top of the list.

"The perceived frontrunners are the Padres and the Cardinals," Rosenthal said during a recent appearance on FS1. "The Padres are a team, we've seen this before under general manager A.J. Preller, they are extremely aggressive and they have prospects, no doubt. Preller would love to get Soto to go with [Fernando] Tatis, [Manny] Machado and that excellent rotation."

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade rumor news.

"So close!! Can it just happen already," one fan said.

"To say I would prefer he end up a Padre is an understatement," another wrote.

"We hear this every day," another added.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract with the Nationals earlier this year. As a result, the Washington organization opened up its phone lines to welcome trade offers for the 23-year-old talent.

Soto, the reigning Home Run Derby champion, is batting .243 with 20 home runs and 45 RBI so far this season.

Where would you like to see Soto land before Tuesday's deadline?