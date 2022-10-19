2 Giants Wide Receivers Not Practicing Today

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are undoubtedly the most surprising 5-win team through the first six weeks due in no small part to the incredible number of injuries they've been dealing with.

According to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated, two Giants wide receivers will not be practicing today. Starting wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay will be absent, per head coach Brian Daboll.

Toney and Golladay were expected to play a major role in the Giants' offense this season. Instead, they've combined to play in just six games and have two receptions apiece.

In their place, Richie James, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and David Sills along with running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Daniel Bellinger have had to step up for the Giants' receiving game. The results speak for themselves.

Kadarius Toney was the No. 20 overall pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. He flashed some good moments as a rookie, recording 39 receptions for 420 yards, with a 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys coming as the highlight.

Kenny Golladay was a star for the Detroit Lions who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2019. The Giants gave him a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021, but thus far he has just 39 receptions for 543 yards in 16 games.

For now, the Giants have managed to get by without them playing much at all - let alone at a high level. But sooner or later those two will need to step up.