2 Important Raiders Players Cleared For Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set for their first training camp under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Fans will be delighted to know that two key players will be joining them to start.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, running back Kenyan Drake and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have both been cleared for training camp. Both players are coming off season-ending injuries.

Drake joined the Raiders last season on a two-year, $14.5 million contract and proved to be a solid No. 2 back. In 12 games he had 545 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns before a broken ankle ended his season.

Good has been the Raiders' starting guard for 3.5 years. Unfortunately, his 2021 season ended after just one game due to a torn ACL in Week 1.

Both players are heading into the final year of their respective contracts.

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised just about everyone last year when they overcame the midseason controversy involving Jon Gruden, replaced him at head coach with Rich Bisaccia and went on to make the playoffs.

A ton of offseason changes ensued as the Raiders got a new head coach in Josh McDaniels and a new GM in Dave Ziegler. They also made some blockbuster trades, most notably acquiring Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.

But the AFC West is still expected to be the most competitive division in the NFL this season.

Will Kenyan Drake and Denzelle Good be difference-makers for the Raiders?