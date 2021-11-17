2 Key Bears Players Missed Practice Wednesday

The Spun

Khalil Mack celebrating during a Bears game.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after stripping the football in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The week 10 bye week didn’t seem to help the Chicago Bears injury situation.

Two of the team’s top players on each side of the ball both missed Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson were both sidelined with lingering injuries.

Mack hasn’t taken the field for the Bears since Week 7. Chicago’s most feared pass rusher missed the team’s final two games before the bye and still isn’t on the field.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier in the week he hopes Mack will be able to return from his foot injury this Sunday against the Ravens.

Robinson, the Bears’ best receiver, sustained a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week 9. Even after the bye, the Pro Bowler is still nursing it.

Other Chicago players to sit out Wednesday included: tight end Jimmy Graham, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, and Elijah Wilkinson.

WR Darnell Mooney, LB Alec Ogletree, and running back Damien Williams were limited patricipants.

The Bears certainly could use Khalil Mack on the edge with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson coming to town. At 3-6 Chicago needs a win on Sunday to stay afloat in the NFC North.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.