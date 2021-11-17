2 Key Bears Players Missed Practice Wednesday

The week 10 bye week didn’t seem to help the Chicago Bears injury situation.

Two of the team’s top players on each side of the ball both missed Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson were both sidelined with lingering injuries.

Bears who did not practice today due to injury: Khalil Mack

Eddie Jackson

Akiem Hicks

Allen Robinson

Danny Trevathan

Elijah Wilkinson Apparently the bye week did not help very much to get these guys healthy again — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) November 17, 2021

Mack hasn’t taken the field for the Bears since Week 7. Chicago’s most feared pass rusher missed the team’s final two games before the bye and still isn’t on the field.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier in the week he hopes Mack will be able to return from his foot injury this Sunday against the Ravens.

Robinson, the Bears’ best receiver, sustained a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week 9. Even after the bye, the Pro Bowler is still nursing it.

Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks were among the seven Bears players who were unable to practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers on Oct. 24.@danwiederer's story. https://t.co/FIEekYQgAM — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 17, 2021

Other Chicago players to sit out Wednesday included: tight end Jimmy Graham, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, and Elijah Wilkinson.

WR Darnell Mooney, LB Alec Ogletree, and running back Damien Williams were limited patricipants.

The Bears certainly could use Khalil Mack on the edge with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson coming to town. At 3-6 Chicago needs a win on Sunday to stay afloat in the NFC North.