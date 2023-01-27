2 Key Bengals Starters Won't Play vs. Chiefs

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) will miss yet another playoff game this weekend.

Both of the Cincinnati starters have been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Williams and Cappa were also unavailable for this past weekend's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Despite some serious concern about the Bengals' ability to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati's makeshift O-Line put together a solid effort. Burrow was sacked just one time by the Bills' pass rush.

Head coach Zac Taylor was hesitant to rule out either one of these players until today. If the Bengals are able to get through this weekend's AFC Championship game, perhaps they'll be able to return for the Super Bowl.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.