2 Key Raiders Players Were Limited On Wednesday

Two key Raiders were limited during Wednesday's practice.

Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) and starting left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were not full go earlier this afternoon.

Adams has appeared in all nine games in his first season with the Raiders organization. He's reeled in 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns so far this year.

While Adams' individual stats are solid, his new team is 2-7 to start the year. The former Green Bay star accounts for a significant chunk of the Raiders' offensive production, making his availability for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos all the more important.

Quarterback Derek Carr is still on the injury report with a back issue, but he practiced fully on Wednesday.

Linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and cornerback Sam Webb (knee) were also limited. Running back Ameer Abdullah (illness), running back Brandon Bolden (NIR-personal) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (NIR-personal) did not practice.

The Raiders will look to get their season back on track against the Broncos on Sunday.