2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots.

Windhorst says the Lakers are looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore pic.twitter.com/K37ktOtGeJ — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 5, 2022

“So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to create a roster spot, and they are looking to do more of that,” Windhorst said.

“From the teams that I’ve talked to, and with LeBron [James] starting at center,” he continued. “And eventually getting Anthony Davis back… [the Lakers] are looking to move DeAndre Jordan.” Adding, “Kent Bazemore is another player that they’ve been willing to talk about.”

When the Lakers traded point guard Rajon Rondo, it appeared to be so that LA could create a full-time spot for Stanley Johnson – who played well for the team during his 10-day contract.

Technically the Los Angeles could wave one or both of the players, but that would force the franchise to have to pay the remainder of their salaries and the taxes attached.

Both Jordan and Bazemore have essentially fallen out of the Lakers rotation completely. So moving on from either or both players could go a long way in LA reshaping its team.