2 Longtime NFL Stars Officially Retiring On Thursday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the sixth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL's most prolific veterans have formally called it a career today.

On Thursday, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore both retired. Gore is set to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire, while Fitzpatrick sent messages to his former teammates with the news.

Fitzpatrick started the 2021 season as the Washington Football Team's starter. But he was injured in the first game and didn't play again.

Gore did not play in 2021 and instead started focusing on his boxing career. He fought former NBA star Deron Williams in an exhibition match in December before beating Olaseyinde Olorunsola in his professional debut last month.

Frank Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, during which he made the Pro Bowl five times and had eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards with 16,000. He was voted to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team and is a lock for the Hall of Fame some day.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played 17 NFL seasons for nine different teams. He never made the playoffs, but was a fan favorite on nearly all of his teams.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Frank Gore retiring, Aaron Rodgers is the only remaining player from the 2005 NFL Draft class who is under contract for the 2022 season.