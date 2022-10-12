2 Major College Basketball Programs Reportedly Working On Multi-Year Series

Two of the best college basketball programs in the country will likely be playing each other for many years to come.

According to Jon Rothstein, Indiana and Kentucky are in discussions to play a multi-year series with games on campus and at neutral sites.

If a deal between the two schools is reached, the series would likely start in a couple of years.

Kentucky and Indiana have met 57 times, with the former winning 32 of those matchups. The two schools played each year from 1969-2012 before the series suddenly stopped.

The last time the two schools played was in 2016 during the NCAA Tournament. Indiana won that contest by six, 73-67.

Hopefully, this series does get resurrected since these two schools have played some memorable games over the years.