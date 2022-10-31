2 Major Schools Could Have Interest In Hiring Bryan Harsin

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

It hasn't been a good Halloween for Bryan Harsin.

Harsin was let go as Auburn's head football coach on Monday afternoon following Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

It was a move that most people around college football knew was going to happen eventually, especially since the team wasn't playing well under him.

Harsin ended his tenure with a 9-12 record after he got hired in December of 2020 to replace Guz Malzahn.

Even though this day is a hard one for Harsin, there will be a lot of better ones ahead. There's a decent chance that he could get hired in next year's coaching cycle.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, his success at Boise State could definitely put him in contention to land either the Arizona State job or the Colorado one.

Harsin went 69-19 in seven seasons as Boise State's head coach before taking the Auburn gig.

We'll have to see if he gets an interview from one of those two programs when this season comes to a close.