2 MLB Fans Banned From Nationals Park For 5 Years

Two MLB fans have been handed a five-year ban from Nationals Park due to words exchanged with Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras on Tuesday night.

Contreras said the Spanish-speaking fans made inappropriate comments about his family before getting escorted out of the stadium in the 10th inning.

"I'm not going to say right now, but what he said, it got under my skin, even though he was a Latino guy," Contreras said after the game. "We speak in the same language. I know what it means.

"If somebody tries to mess with my family, They're going to [have to go through] me first. Whatever he said, it wasn't healthy. It was not right."

The incident occurred after Contreras hit a go-ahead sac fly in the 10th inning. The Cubs ended up winning the contest 7-5 in 11 innings.