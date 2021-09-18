2 More Saints Coaches Will Reportedly Miss Sunday’s Game

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints announced that they’d be without seven offensive coaches for tomorrow’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocols.

Offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, special teams assistant Phil Galiano, senior offensive analyst/wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar and running backs coach Joel Thomas were all ruled out amidst a virus outbreak.

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that six of the Saints’ offensive coaches tested positive for the virus (five of whom were fully vaccinated, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero).

On Saturday, Schefter reported an update on the situation.

After being ruled out yesterday, offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has now been cleared to take the sideline in Charlotte. But, the New Orleans franchise has now added two new COVID-19 scratches to the coaching list — this time on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints will now also be without assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass-rush coach Brian Young.

Their duties will reportedly be delegated amongst the remaining defensive staff.

Injured wide receiver Michael Thomas was the only player to test positive and land on the Saints’ COVID-19 list. Head coach Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are all good to go for tomorrow’s game.

Despite early-season adversity stemming from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, the Saints pushed through to notch a massive 38-3 blowout win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Tomorrow, they’ll look to overcome new adversity against the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.