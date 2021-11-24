2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities.

But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet to land a replacement.

According to recent reports from J. Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham are “gaining steam” as potential head coaching candidates.

James Franklin got an extension at Penn State. Cincinnati is upgrading its facilities to show its commitment to Luke Fickell. Of course, none of that changes the top two names — and a new dark horse — in my latest @latimes USC search heat check: https://t.co/UpAPCXblQS — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) November 23, 2021

Campbell, who’s currently in the midst of a 6-5 season with the Cyclones, has been named as a potential USC head coaching option from the moment the job opened up. Per McCollough, the Trojans program has definite “interest” in acquiring the 11th-year head coach.

Whittingham on the other hand is a new addition to the list of USC coaching candidates. Coming off a recent top-10 victory for his Utah Utes, the 18th-year program leader has thrust himself into the conversation for the Southern California job. As a familiar face in the Pac-12, Whittingham could be a solid fit for the in-conference rival.

According to McCollough, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell are also firmly in the conversation.