2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

A general view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: General View of the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities.

But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet to land a replacement.

According to recent reports from J. Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham are “gaining steam” as potential head coaching candidates.

Campbell, who’s currently in the midst of a 6-5 season with the Cyclones, has been named as a potential USC head coaching option from the moment the job opened up. Per McCollough, the Trojans program has definite “interest” in acquiring the 11th-year head coach.

Whittingham on the other hand is a new addition to the list of USC coaching candidates. Coming off a recent top-10 victory for his Utah Utes, the 18th-year program leader has thrust himself into the conversation for the Southern California job. As a familiar face in the Pac-12, Whittingham could be a solid fit for the in-conference rival.

According to McCollough, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell are also firmly in the conversation.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.