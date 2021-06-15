With this summer’s Tokyo Olympics quickly approaching, the Team USA roster is finally starting to fill out.

According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Joe Vardon, Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have committed to represent their country in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

After pulling his name from consideration back in 2016, this will be Lillard’s first appearance on the Team USA roster. Green was a part of the USA’s 2016 squad that won its third consecutive gold medal during the Rio games with an 8-0 record.

Both Lillard and Green are no longer participating in this year’s NBA postseason.

Lillard’s Portland squad was knocked out of the playoffs with a 4-2 first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets. Through those six games, the 30-year-old All Star averaged a staggering 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game.

The Warriors were eliminated from the postseason before it could even begin. Despite an 11-point, 10-assist, 16-rebound triple-double for Green, Golden State fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in a win-or-go-home play-in matchup.

Training camp for this year’s Olympic squad is set to tipoff on July 6 in Las Vegas. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will take over the Team USA head coaching gig yet again.

The rest of the roster will be announced later this month.