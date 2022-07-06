2 NBA Teams Reportedly Out On Kyrie Irving Trade

Earlier this offseason, Kyrie Irving opted into his player option with the Nets. But given Kevin Durant's recent trade request away from the Brooklyn organization, the star point guard's future with team has been further called into question.

Irving has a list of six teams he would be willing to accept a trade to, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski: the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Nets, Mavericks and 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks have both been named as likely trade destinations for Irving. But according to recent reports from Bleacher Report, trade interest from each of these teams has been "strongly discounted."

Irving’s status is of course connected to Durant’s trade outcome as well, but his number of possible outcomes seems far fewer than Ayton’s. While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia’s interest in the All-Star guard.

Easily the most talked-about trade destination for Irving is the Los Angeles Lakers. While a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James is no doubt enticing, there are some significant logistical issues with getting Kyrie to LA.

