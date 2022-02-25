2 Nebraska Players Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

Two Nebraska Cornhuskers — linebacker Pheldarius Payne and wide receiver Will Nixon — have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

This is the second time Payne has entered the portal, entering and withdrawing back in December.

Two Nebraska players have entered the transfer the portal — linebacker Pheldarius Payne and wide receiver Will Nixon, @on3sports has learned. Payne, who entered and withdrew from the portal in December, has recorded 40 tackles the last two seasons.https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 25, 2022

Through his first two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Payne logged 40 tackles and 3.0 sacks. He joined Scott Frosts’ Nebraska program as a three-star JUCO transfer in 2020.

After redshirting his first season in Lincoln, Nixon saw time in his first game for the Huskers this past season.

In just one game appearance, Nixon logged one reception for five yards. The reserve wideout also joined the program as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Nebraska put together yet another disappointing year in 2021, finishing the season with six straight losses and a 3-9 overall record.