2 NFC Teams Expected To Be In Trade Market For Star QB

As we head into the 2022 offseason, two NFC teams are reportedly on the hunt for a new quarterback option.

The Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers, who both had notable struggles at the quarterback position in 2021, are expected to be on the hunt for improved signal callers in this year’s trade market, per Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.

Through the 2021 season, Washington operated with stepping-stone QB Taylor Heinicke at the starting quarterback position. With a solid defensive unit and some strong weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the newly-named Commanders are primed to make a postseason run if they can pick up a talented veteran QB in 2022.

Pauline suggested Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins as potential options for Washington.

#Browns bringing in competition for Baker Mayfield? Who might the #Commanders look at in the QB market? #Jets set to be active in free agency? Inside information on this & more from @TonyPauline in our News and Rumors Notebook ⬇⬇https://t.co/MGzSsR8dlt — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 26, 2022

The Panthers are another team coming off a shaky QB situation in 2021.

Despite a strong start for first-year Carolina starter Sam Darnold, he quickly regressed and fell out as reliable option as the season went along. And with the midseason Cam Newton reunion not working as originally hoped, Matt Rhule and the struggling franchise would certainly benefit from some improved on-field leadership this coming season.

David Tepper and the Panthers were reportedly interested in a trade for Deshaun Watson this past season.

