2 NFL Assistant Coaches Fired After Blowout Loss Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made more changes to their coaching staff on Monday morning.

They announced that they have officially parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

This comes just one day after the Panthers got walloped by the Bengals, 42-21.

Their defensive line got gashed on the ground and allowed running back Joe Mixon to record four rushing touchdowns (five total). The secondary also allowed Joe Burrow to throw for over 200 yards and a touchdown.

The defense as a whole had no answer for anything the Bengals were doing.

With the loss, the Panthers are now 2-7 and are going nowhere fast. They're going to have a lot of open vacancies on their coaching staff when their season comes to an end.

Their next game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be shown on Amazon Prime Video.