2 NFL Assistant Coaches Reportedly Leaving For Nebraska

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule has poached two more assistant coaches from the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule, who is the former head coach of the Panthers before he took the Nebraska gig, has hired assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire. They'll finish the season with the team before leaving for Nebraska, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Dvoracek is going to coach the linebackers while McGuire will be the wide receivers coach.

Both have coached under Rhule for numerous seasons. Dvoracek has been a coach under Rhule going back to his days at Temple while McGuire has been a coach under him since he was with Baylor.

Rhule is hoping to hire a staff that will help turn the program around since it has been stuck in neutral for the past several years.

The Cornhuskers haven't won more than five games since 2016 when they went 9-4 under Mike Riley.