2 NFL Brothers Can Make Super Bowl History This Year

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

There's some cool history on the line heading into championship weekend for the NFL.

In addition to Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy being the youngest quarterback duo to start a conference championship game, there's a chance that we may see a Super Bowl take place between two brothers.

If the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs win, Jason and Travis Kelce will be the first set of brothers to compete against one another in the same Super Bowl. Travis is the tight end on the Chiefs while Jason is the starting center on the Eagles.

This would be awesome to see and it would raise some questions as to who the rest of their family members would want to see win.

Jason has been in the league since 2011 while Travis has been in it since 2013.

The NFC and AFC Championship games will take place this Sunday afternoon/evening.