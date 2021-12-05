2 NFL Coaches Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

Only a couple of weeks remain in 2021, which means we might be on the verge of some NFL head coaching moves.

Who’s most at risk of getting fired?

There appear to be two leading candidates right now. Coincidentally, both head coaches are currently coaching in the same division.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

Nagy has been hearing “Fire Nagy” chants for a couple of weeks now. It’s safe to say that Bears fans are truly fed up with his performance and want him gone.

For Nagy, it’s probably just a matter of when, not if.

The Fire Nagy chants are right on cue pic.twitter.com/quOuFKHVOh — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 5, 2021

Zimmer, meanwhile, is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL. He’s done a very respectable job in Minnesota – most of the time, anyway – but it might be time for a fresh start with the Vikings.

On Sunday, the Vikings lost to the then-winless Lions.

Minnesota fans are pretty fed up.

Zimmer calls this 2-point play “PLEASE PLEASE FIRE ME” pic.twitter.com/Ns9YgdK7dl — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 5, 2021

Which NFL head coaches do you think are most at-risk of getting fired right now?