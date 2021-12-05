The Spun

2 NFL Coaches Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

A general view of the Chicago Bears NFL stadium.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Only a couple of weeks remain in 2021, which means we might be on the verge of some NFL head coaching moves.

Who’s most at risk of getting fired?

There appear to be two leading candidates right now. Coincidentally, both head coaches are currently coaching in the same division.

  • Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy
  • Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

Nagy has been hearing “Fire Nagy” chants for a couple of weeks now. It’s safe to say that Bears fans are truly fed up with his performance and want him gone.

For Nagy, it’s probably just a matter of when, not if.

Zimmer, meanwhile, is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL. He’s done a very respectable job in Minnesota – most of the time, anyway – but it might be time for a fresh start with the Vikings.

On Sunday, the Vikings lost to the then-winless Lions.

Minnesota fans are pretty fed up.

Which NFL head coaches do you think are most at-risk of getting fired right now?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.