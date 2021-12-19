2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League.

Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, two notable franchises are reportedly mulling head coaching changes.

Per La Canfora, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans are considering what to do with Matt Nagy and David Culley, respectively.

Bears and Texans mulling head coaching options https://t.co/wpTXpGEjek — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 19, 2021

From the report:

Two NFL teams currently have interim head coaches, and there is a strong feeling in league circles that at least two more franchises will be on the market for a new head coach by the end of the season. Both the Texans and Bears are heavily mulling launching a coach search in the coming weeks, NFL sources said, with the pull to making a change growing within those organizations.

It’s not surprising to hear that the Bears are close to done with Nagy. It’s a bit surprising to hear the Texans might be done with Culley after one season, but it’s been a rough year in Houston.

Who do you see getting fired before 2022?